European stocks futures jump on signs Brexit deal almost at hand
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a late-night conference call with his Cabinet of senior ministers, and negotiators in Brussels pored over reams of legal trade texts, sources said. Futures tracking an index of Europe's top 50 stocks was up 1.2%, while London's blue-chip index futures rose half a percent, held back by a strong pound.Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:19 IST
European stock futures surged on Thursday as a Brexit trade deal seemed almost at hand, with just a week left for Britain's final exit from the European Union.
After months of wrangling, and amid warnings of no deal, Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade agreement, sources in London and Brussels said, swerving away from an acrimonious split. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a late-night conference call with his Cabinet of senior ministers, and negotiators in Brussels pored over reams of legal trade texts, sources said.
Futures tracking an index of Europe's top 50 stocks was up 1.2%, while London's blue-chip index futures rose half a percent, held back by a strong pound. BBC reported that Johnson will speak to speak to the EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at around 0700 GMT, and will hold a news conference at around 0800 GMT.
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Johnson
- British
- GMT
- Ursula von der Leyen
- Boris Johnson
ALSO READ
European shares join global rally; eyes on Brexit talks
No-deal Brexit fears rise as Johnson heads for last supper in Brussels
'EU must move,' UK says as Johnson heads for last Brexit supper in Brussels
UNESCO, EU invite Caribbean & European talents to attend 2020 Transcultura Program
Fears of chaotic Brexit rise as Johnson heads for last supper in Brussels