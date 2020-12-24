Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks futures jump on signs Brexit deal almost at hand

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a late-night conference call with his Cabinet of senior ministers, and negotiators in Brussels pored over reams of legal trade texts, sources said. Futures tracking an index of Europe's top 50 stocks was up 1.2%, while London's blue-chip index futures rose half a percent, held back by a strong pound.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 13:19 IST
European stocks futures jump on signs Brexit deal almost at hand

European stock futures surged on Thursday as a Brexit trade deal seemed almost at hand, with just a week left for Britain's final exit from the European Union.

After months of wrangling, and amid warnings of no deal, Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade agreement, sources in London and Brussels said, swerving away from an acrimonious split. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a late-night conference call with his Cabinet of senior ministers, and negotiators in Brussels pored over reams of legal trade texts, sources said.

Futures tracking an index of Europe's top 50 stocks was up 1.2%, while London's blue-chip index futures rose half a percent, held back by a strong pound. BBC reported that Johnson will speak to speak to the EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at around 0700 GMT, and will hold a news conference at around 0800 GMT.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Mom, we need food': Thousands in South Sudan near famine

After nearly a week of hiding from conflict, Kallayn Keneng watched two of her young children die. They cried and cried and said, Mom, we need food, she said. But she had nothing to give. Too frail to bury her 5-year-old and 7-year-old afte...

Leak suggests Galaxy Chromebook 2 could feature QLED display, improved battery life

Samsungs Galaxy Chromebook 2, the successor to Galaxy Chromebook, will come with a 13.3-inch QLED or Quantum Dot LED display compared to the 4K AMOLED display in the original model, making it the worlds first QLED Chromebook.Earlier leaks h...

ADVISORY-Kenya financial markets closed on Dec. 25

Kenyas financial markets will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday.Trading will resume on Monday, Dec. 28. ...

Months after Beirut blast, victims await answers

Tracy and Paul Najjar believe their daughter Alexandra could have survived the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port if the authorities had raised the alarm on that fateful day. As they mourn the loss of their three-year-old, one question continu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020