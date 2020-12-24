Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPPL-BJP-GSP combine clears Bodo council floor test

The Gauhati High Court had on Tuesday directed the UPPL-BJP-GSP combine, which had been sworn in to the council on December 15, to prove their majority within four days.The court issued the order after taking into cognisance a writ petition filed by BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary -- who had headed the autonomous council for three terms -- challenging the invitation to the combine to take oath without giving an opportunity to his outfit, which emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, to prove its strength.

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:00 IST
UPPL-BJP-GSP combine clears Bodo council floor test

The UPPL-BJP-GSP combine on Thursday won the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) floor test -- which was held in accordance with directives of the Gauhati High Court. The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), BJP and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) secured 22 votes in the 40-member council, while the opposition Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) bagged 16 votes, a senior official said.

Speaker Katiram Bodo did not cast his vote, while UPPL chief Promod Bodo emerged victorious from two seats, he said. The Gauhati High Court had on Tuesday directed the UPPL-BJP-GSP combine, which had been sworn in to the council on December 15, to prove their majority within four days.

The court issued the order after taking into cognisance a writ petition filed by BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary -- who had headed the autonomous council for three terms -- challenging the invitation to the combine to take oath without giving an opportunity to his outfit, which emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, to prove its strength. In the recently held BTC polls, the UPPL won 12 seats while BJP secured nine and the GSP one.

Subsequently, however, Sajal Kumar Sinha, the only Congress member who won the elections, and BPF's Reura Narzary joined the BJP, taking its strength to 11. The saffron party ditched the BPF, its alliance partner in the state government, and joined hands with the UPPL and GSP to form the fourth BTC.

The UPPL supremo took oath as the chief executive member (CEM) of the autonomous body. Elections to the council, earlier scheduled to be held on April 4, were deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polls were held in two phases earlier in December..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Media tycoon and Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner -- who was charged under the draconian National Security Law -- has been granted bail and allowed to return to his home. He was taken to custody almost three weeks ago.According to Al Jaze...

L&T prints 3D ground plus one building in India

Larsen Toubro Construction on Thursday said it has successfully 3D printed a ground plus one building, claiming it to be the first in India. The company has 3D printed the building of 700 square feet built-up area at its Kanchipuram facili...

Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

Pakistans Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl freed, his defence lawyer saidThe courts order overturns a Supreme Court decision in September that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheik...

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020