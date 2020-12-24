UP: BJP councillor seeks probe into alleged corruption at Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam

A BJP councillor has written to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary seeking an inquiry into alleged corruption at the water works department of the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam. In his letter, Rajendra Tyagi claimed that contracts for drilling of a bore well and re-drilling of nine old tube wells were given to the Jal Nigam department of Meerut without following any legal procedures.

The tenders have been allotted without any competitive bids and on the basis of an estimate of over Rs 2.5 crore which was paid in advance, Tyagi claimed. The BJP leader also sought a stay on the drilling work.