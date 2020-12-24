Left Menu
Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh files breach of privilege notice against Kejriwal

Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of blatant contempt of the Upper House during his speech in Delhi Assembly on the contentious farm bills and has filed a breach of privilege notice against him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:41 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of ''blatant contempt'' of the Upper House during his speech in Delhi Assembly on the contentious farm bills and has filed a breach of privilege notice against him. In a notice filed with Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, the nominated MP, who is affiliated to the BJP, has objected to Kejriwal's claim that the presiding officer in the House announced the passage of three agri reform bills while opposition members kept demanding a division of votes. Quoting his speech made in Hindi, Mansingh has written in her notice that Kejriwal said it was the first time when three bills were passed without any voting in Rajya Sabha. ''The aforementioned utterances of Shri Arvind Kejriwal is not only a serious breach of privilege but also a blatant contempt of the House which was a mischievous attempt to denigrate the character of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha and the prestige of the Upper House of the Parliament of India,'' she has written.

The notice was filed with the Chairman on Wednesday. ''As a matter of fact, Rajya Sabha in a usual show of unity passed these bills unanimously, taking into account the fact that these bills are oriented towards the welfare of farmers' community in the country,'' she has said.

The bills were passed amid a din in the House on September 20 with several opposition members protesting in the Well. A few members had sought a division of votes but Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh cited lack of order caused by the protests to rule it out. The bills were passed with a voice vote. Seeking action against the Aam Aadmi Party leader, Mansingh said, ''Shri Arvind Kejriwal, after uttering the aforementioned blasphemous words in the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, tore the copies of all the three Farm Bills. This act of Shri Arvind Kejriwal is a contempt of Rajya Sabha and punishable under the relevant rules on the subject.'' Official sources said Rajya Sabha Chairman will now decide if her notice warrants action. In case if he thinks so, then he can send it to the privilege committee of the House, which in turn may ask the Delhi Assembly to take appropriate action against Kejriwal.

