Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not invited to Visva-Bharati's centenary celebrations: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she was not invited to the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati by its authorities.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:32 IST
Not invited to Visva-Bharati's centenary celebrations: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she was not invited to the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati by its authorities. Addressing a press meet here, she also said that those who are currently at the helm of the central university ''play no integral part'' in carrying forward Tagore's legacy.

''No, I can't recall having received any invitation to the function. I, however, posted on Twitter that Visva-Bharati evokes a sense of pride, having completed 100 years of establishment,'' she said. The chief minister, when asked to comment on a controversy doing the rounds over Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's age-old property in Santiniketan, said ''he was being subjected to vicious attacks'' because of his anti-BJP stance.

According to several media reports, varsity authorities have claimed that Sen had been illegally occupying a plot in Santiniketan, where his house 'Pratichi' stands. ''I have immense respect for Amartya da. Do you believe Amartya Sen can occupy land? I offer my apology to Amartya da on behalf of Bengal,'' Banerjee said.

Iterating that BJP leaders have verbally abused her on many occasions, the TMC boss said, ''They (BJP) think they could insult the luminaries of Bengal, like Sen, just as they had been insulting me. They are wrong. People of the state won't accept this.'' Banerjee said she would protest against the insult meted out to Sen during her rally in Bolpur on December 29, and urged all intellectuals in the state to also do the same. ''I want to know why the heritage Poush Mela was not organised this year with COVID-19 protocols in place. Who is behind this?'' she said, adding that those responsible would never be able to ''unsettle'' the 100-year-old institute's glorious tradition.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SolarWinds updates flagship software in bid to block second hacking group

SolarWinds Corp said on Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of a second set of hackers that targeted the companys products.SolarWinds, whi...

CJI Bobde worships at Lord Balaji's shrine in Tirumala

Chief Justice of India CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde offered worship at Lord Venkateswaras shrine at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the eve of the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi, a temple official said. The Justice had visited the shrine in Novem...

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Irans foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trumps allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Putting your own citizens at risk abroad wont divert attention from catastr...

India, Croatia reiterate commitment to open, free and stable Indo-Pacific region

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State MoS for External Affairs, and Frano Matusic, Croatian State Secretary for Political Affairs, exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific region and reiterated their commitment to an open, free and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020