TN Governor, CM, DMK chief extend Christmas Greetings

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:28 IST
Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, DMK chief M K Stalin and various political party leaders extended their greetings on the eve of Christmas. ''On the auspicious and joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all our Christian brothers and sisters who are celebrating the birth of Lord Jesus Christ,'' Purohit said in a Raj Bhavan release.

Christmas is the festival of merriment and joy that reminds us of the eternal values of compassion and forgiveness, of love and empathy, he added. ''On this occasion, let us resolve to foster peace, harmony and tolerance so as to create a better future for all mankind. May this festival bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health in all our lives,'' he said.

The Chief Minister in his message, appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to follow the preachings of Lord Jesus and spread love and promote brotherhood on the occasion. Palaniswami listed out schemes introduced by the AIADMK government including those for members of the Christian community to undertake a pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

Extending his Christmas greetings, Stalin appealed to Christians to celebrate the occasion by following all the precautionary measures in view of COVID-19 pandemic. MDMK chief Vaiko and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder TTV Dhinakaran were among those who extended Christmas greetings to the people.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

