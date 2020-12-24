Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers dug up helipad in Haryana deputy CM's constituency

Farmers waiving black flags on Tuesday dug up a portion of a helipad in Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautalas constituency, later claiming that their protest had forced him to cancel his visit there. We wanted to greet him with black flags because he continues to support the anti-farmer BJP government, said another protesting farmer.Dushyant is the JJP MLA from Uchana.

PTI | Jind | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:19 IST
Farmers dug up helipad in Haryana deputy CM's constituency

Farmers waiving black flags on Tuesday dug up a portion of a helipad in Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s constituency, later claiming that their protest had forced him to cancel his visit there. Police, however, said the protest by a small group of farmers took place hours after they were informed that the visit had been cancelled. His party said there was no visit planned.

A small hole was dug up by the protesters at the temporary helipad, police said. The protesters asked Chautala to choose between power or side with farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws.

Terming the state government as “anti-farmer”, they raised slogans against Chautala and dug up a portion of the temporary helipad at Karsandhu village in Uchana. They claimed that Chautala had to cancel an event near the village because of their protest. However, a Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) spokesperson told PTI that Chautala had no programme to attend in Uchana.

After a press conference in Chandigarh, he had to leave for Delhi, he said. The protesters said till the time Chautala does not come in their support, they will hold protests against the JJP leader.

“He should resign and stand with farmers. If he has to support the BJP, let him but then we will not allow him to enter Uchana,'' they said. The protesters said Chautala became deputy CM as they voted for him.

''He is a great grandson of Chaudhary Devi Lal, the messiah of farmers who dedicated his entire life for their sake. But Dushyant is clinging to power. He will have to make a choice now,” said farmer leader Krishan Kumar. “We wanted to greet him with black flags because he continues to support the anti-farmer BJP government,” said another protesting farmer.

Dushyant is the JJP MLA from Uchana. His party with 10 MLAs is supporting the BJP, which has 40 members in the 90-member state assembly. A police official from Uchana said they were informed early in the morning that the deputy CM’s programme has been postponed.

He said in the afternoon, a group of farmers reached the school where the temporary helipad was located. “A small hole was dug up by the protesters, the police official said.

At a press conference in Chandigarh earlier in the day, Chautala reiterated that he will tender his resignation the day he feels he is unable to ensure the minimum support price (MSP) for the farmers’ produce in Haryana. To another question on the withdrawal of support to the BJP in the state, Chautala said, ''There is no pressure. We are running the government in a very stable manner.'' On Tuesday, a group of farmers had shown black flags to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar passing through Ambala City.

Police on Wednesday said some farmers tried to charge towards the convoy and blocked its movement for some time. They said some of them hurled sticks at some vehicles. Later, the Haryana Police booked 13 farmers on charges of attempt to murder and rioting.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Include repeal of new farm laws in agenda for fresh talks: Farmer unions on govt's fresh letter

Protesting farmer unions alleged on Thursday that the governments latest letter for talks is nothing but a propaganda against the peasants to create an impression that they are not interested in dialogue and asked it to put the scrapping of...

U'khand CM pays homage to Swami Sundaranand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday paid tributes to noted Himalayan photographer and ascetic Swami Sundaranand who passed away here. He captured the pristine beauty of the Himalayas through his camera and presented...

BJP vandalised DJB office, warned us over supporting farmer protest: AAP's Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board DJB vice chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday claimed that BJP workers vandalised his office and warned him and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against supporting the protesting farmers. However, the Bharatiya...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION DEL85 DL-FARMERS-GOVT Include repeal of new farm laws in agenda for fresh talks Farmer unions on govts fresh letter New Delhi Protesting farmer unions alleged on Thursday that the governments lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020