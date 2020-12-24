Left Menu
UK's Labour says a Brexit trade deal is in national interest

24-12-2020
Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Thursday it would respond in full to the announcement of a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, but that it had long argued a deal was in the national interest. “Since the election, the Labour Party has urged the government and the EU to secure a trade deal because that is in the national interest," a Labour spokesman said in a statement.

“We will be setting out our formal response to the deal in due course.” Labour leader Keir Starmer is expected to hold a news conference later on Thursday.

