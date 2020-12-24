UK PM Johnson says post-Brexit trade deal will stabilise ties with EU

UK PM Johnson says post-Brexit trade deal will stabilise ties with EUReuters | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:33 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday a new post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union would stabilise relations with the bloc.
Describing the agreement, which was secured at the 11th hour, as what Britain voted for at a referendum on EU membership in 2016, Johnson told a news conference: "I think that what we have got here is the basis of a new long-term friendship and partnership that basically stabilises that relationship."
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Boris Johnson
- British