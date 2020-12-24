Left Menu
In democracy, no place for pressure tactics to get demands met: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said in a democratic set up there is no place for pressure tactics to get the demands met. His comments came in reference to thousands of farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said in a democratic set up there is no place for ''pressure tactics'' to get the demands met. His comments came in reference to thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. “These days we are seeing this 'tamasha'..pressure being created to get (farm) laws repealed. They are saying we are sitting here, take back these laws. Is this a democracy,” he asked while addressing a gathering in Panchkula in connection with the upcoming municipal polls.

Maintaining that there are other ways to protest, he said it can be registered on the floor of Parliament, state assembly, through the media and by going amongst people. We have freedom of expression and there is a way to put forward one's point, he said.

The CM, however, said there is no place for “pressure tactics” to get the demands met. He also accused the opposition of misguiding farmers. He said the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls are not the only platform to teach a lesson to such people but in civic polls too this can be done. Meanwhile, the Congress hit out at Khattar over the “tamasha” remark.

“Mr Chief Minister, you have shown anti-farmer thinking by calling legitimate struggle of farmers as a 'tamasha'. You should feel ashamed for such kind of words. You (police) even get attempt to murder case registered against those (farmers) who showed black flags to you in Ambala. Leave your ego and apologise,” Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted in Hindi. Earlier on Sunday, Khattar had defended the Centre's new farm laws and claimed a handful of people are opposing these due to “political reasons”.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country are protesting for the past nearly a month near various border points of the national capital, demanding the repeal of the farm laws, which the ruling party has claimed are for their benefit..

