Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court affirms ruling dismissing Trump challenge in Wisconsin

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a decision dismissing a lawsuit seeking to declare President Donald Trump won swing state Wisconsin. A three-judge panel from that court affirmed Ludwigs decision late Thursday afternoon, finding that Trump should have challenged the states election laws before the election.

PTI | Madison | Updated: 25-12-2020 05:11 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 05:11 IST
Court affirms ruling dismissing Trump challenge in Wisconsin

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a decision dismissing a lawsuit seeking to declare President Donald Trump won swing state Wisconsin. Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by 0.6 points in Wisconsin in the November 3 election, a key victory that helped propel Biden to the White House.

Trump filed the lawsuit in the Eastern District of Wisconsin on December 2 against the state elections commission, arguing the court should order the state's Republican-controlled Legislature to declare he had won the state. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig, a Trump appointee, refused, ruling on December 12 that Trump's arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact.” He said that ruling in Trump's favour would amount to the ''most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary.” Trump then turned to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel from that court affirmed Ludwig's decision late Thursday afternoon, finding that Trump should have challenged the state's election laws before the election. All three judges were appointed by Republican presidents. One of them, Michael Scudder, was appointed by Trump. “Allowing the President to raise his arguments, at this late date, after Wisconsin has tallied the votes and certified the election outcome, would impose unquestionable harm on the defendants, and the State's voters,” Scudder wrote.

Trump and his allies have suffered dozens of defeats in Wisconsin and across the country in lawsuits that rely on unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud and election abuse..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes south of Philippines' Luzon island

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Mindoro region of the Philippines, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Friday.The quake occurred at a depth of 144 km 89 miles, EMSC said. The temblor, which was also felt i...

PREVIEW-Cricket-NZ's last chance to push for test final in Pakistan series

New Zealands late push for a place in next years International Cricket Councils World Test Championship final will come to a head against an injury-hit Pakistan when their two-test series begins on Saturday in Mount Maunganui.Kane Williamso...

China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

Mainland China recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 24, down from 17 cases the previous day, the countrys health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that seven of the new cases were imported...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Mindoro, Philippines - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Philippines Mindoro region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Friday.The quake occurred at a depth of 144 km, EMSC added. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020