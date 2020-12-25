Ex-Japan PM Abe apologizes and corrects parliament statements over funding scandal

Ex-Japan PM Abe apologizes and corrects parliament statements over funding scandalReuters | Updated: 25-12-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 09:58 IST
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday corrected statements he had made in parliament related to a political funding scandal that has also cast a pall over the current premier and apologized for it to the public.
From 2019 Abe had made repeated false denials that his political funding group had subsidised cherry blossom viewing parties for his supporters, in possible violation of the country's strict political funding laws.
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Shinzo Abe
- Abe