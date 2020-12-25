Left Menu
Amit Shah wishes people on Christmas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday wished everyone on the occasion of Christmas and expressed hope that the festival will enhance the spirit of peace and brotherhood in societyWishing everyone a Merry Christmas May this festival enhance the spirit of peace and brotherhood in society, he was quoted in a tweet of the home ministers office.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 10:12 IST
''Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festival enhance the spirit of peace and brotherhood in society,'' he was quoted in a tweet of the home minister's office. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Christmas said the life and principles of Jesus Christ give strength to millions across the world.

