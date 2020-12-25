Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds protest against Nepali PM's sudden dissolution of parliament

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli faced a fresh political challenge on Friday as hundreds of opponents protested against his sudden move to dissolve parliament and call elections more than a year ahead of the schedule. Three former prime ministers joined hundreds of activists who sat on a road near Oli's office demanding he reverse the decisions announced on Sunday, which have triggered deep political unrest in the Himalayan nation just as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 17:08 IST
Hundreds protest against Nepali PM's sudden dissolution of parliament
The ex-premiers said Oli had no power to dissolve parliament and that he had violated the constitution. Image Credit: IANS

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli faced a fresh political challenge on Friday as hundreds of opponents protested against his sudden move to dissolve parliament and call elections more than a year ahead of the schedule.

Three former prime ministers joined hundreds of activists who sat on a road near Oli's office demanding he reverses the decisions announced on Sunday, which have triggered deep political unrest in the Himalayan nation just as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. The ex-premiers said Oli had no power to dissolve parliament and that he had violated the constitution.

"We'll organise stronger protests against this dissolution by an unrestrained prime minister," said Prachanda, one former prime minister. Oli has rejected their demands and vowed to press ahead with parliamentary elections next year, on Apr. 30 and May 10. It is not uncommon for Nepali polls to take place over two days.

The prime minister has lost support within his ruling party this year, with some senior members accusing him of sidelining them in making a decision and key appointments, and calling for him to step down. Oli says internal squabbling and a lack of cooperation from his party has paralysed decision-making, forcing him to seek a fresh popular mandate.

The Supreme Court is hearing more than a dozen petitions challenging Oli's dissolution of parliament and calling of early elections. It has given the government until Jan. 3 to provide reasons for the dissolution, said court Bhadrakali Pokharel.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Four out of over 1,000 people who returned from UK tested positive for COVID-19"

Four out of over 1,000 people who returned from the UK to Andhra Pradesh in the past one month have tested positive for COVID-19 and their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and Centre for Cellular and Molecular ...

Japan's Suga urges citizens to have a quiet and distanced New Year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the nation on Friday to spend a quiet New Year period without the usual social gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has been breaking infection records almost on a daily basis. Sug...

Ivry Gitlis, a violinist who spanned genres, dies at 98

Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98. Frances culture minister announced his de...

Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticised Palestine policy

President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticised Israeli policy toward Palestinians as unacceptable and a red line for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020