Akhilesh used Azamgarh for politics, but did nothing for its development: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Rana on Friday alleged that Samajwadi Party supremo and local MP Akhilesh Yadav used Azamgarh for his politics for years but did nothing for its development. Targeting the Samajwadi Party president, Rana said, Akhilesh used Azamgarh for politics for years but did nothing for its development. Akhilesh should say what his government had done for farmers.

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 25-12-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 17:34 IST
Targeting the Samajwadi Party president, Rana said, ''Akhilesh used Azamgarh for politics for years but did nothing for its development.'' Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Rana on Friday alleged that Samajwadi Party supremo and local MP Akhilesh Yadav used Azamgarh for his politics for years but did nothing for its development. Addressing an agriculture fair on the occasion of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary here, he asserted that the Centre's recent farm laws are in the interest of farmers and accused the Opposition of ''misleading'' farmers protesting against the legislation.

If those protesting against the laws have any suggestions, they should tell it to the government whose doors are always open. ''The farmers should come forward with their suggestions and talk,'' he added. Targeting the Samajwadi Party president, Rana said, ''Akhilesh used Azamgarh for politics for years but did nothing for its development.'' ''Akhilesh should say what his government had done for farmers. He believed in laying foundation stones only, whereas Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath does inaugurations after completion of projects.''

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

