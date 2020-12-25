Left Menu
Development News Edition

AICF elections: Chauhan faction flags violation of Sports Code in nominations from rival camp

All India Chess Federation AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan on Friday challenged the nomination of Venkatrama Raja for the post of president for the elections scheduled on January 4 on the ground of violation of the Sports Code.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 21:14 IST
AICF elections: Chauhan faction flags violation of Sports Code in nominations from rival camp
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan on Friday challenged the nomination of Venkatrama Raja for the post of president for the elections scheduled on January 4 on the ground of violation of the Sports Code. Chauhan claimed that the nominations of Raja and and Ravindra Dongre -- for the post of secretary -- violated the Sports Code, as both of them are not elected members of any state association. He said under rules Raja and Dongre cannot contest elections as their names cannot be in the voters' list.

''The names of Raja and Dongre cannot be in the voters' list because they are not elected representatives of their respective state associations. Only those whose names appear in the voters' list are eligible to contest AICF elections,'' he told PTI. Chauhan, seeking his second term as secretary, has urged the court-appointed Returning Officer Justice (retired) K Kannan to reject their (Raja's and Dongre's) nominations. He said he has filed an objection to the Returning Officer, who will hear it on Saturday.

Kannan had released the list of nominated candidates for 15 posts. The chess federation is split into two camps -- one headed by Raja and the other by Chauhan, who have been at loggerheads over various issues.

While the Chauhan camp has filed nominations for the posts of president, secretary, treasurer, six vice-presidents and five joint secretaries, the Raja-led faction has put up candidates for five vice- presidents and six joint secretaries apart from those of president, secretary and treasurer. In another development, Uttar Pradesh Chess Association president Sanjay Kapoor will be contesting for the post of AICF president as part of the Chauhan camp. He had filed the nominations to contest for the vice-president post as part of the Raja faction earlier in February which was later annulled by the Madras High Court.

There are 32 state associations in the electoral college with two votes each. According to the list of nominations filed, candidates from 28 state associations are contesting for various posts.

While the Chauhan camp claims support of 14 associations, sources in the Raja faction said they had the backing of 18 associations. The Returning Officer will conduct scrutiny of nominations on Saturday via video conference and announce the final list of contesting candidates the same evening.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh records 36 new COVID-19 cases; tally 19,345

Chandigarh recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection count to 19,345, a medical bulletin issued here said. There are 345 active cases currently, it said.No death was reported on Friday. The death toll stands at 314. A t...

Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangadu drowns in Malankara dam Adds CM's reax

Idukki, Dec 25 PTI Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangadu, best known for his role as a police officer in the critically acclaimed Ayyappannum Koshiyum, drowned while bathing near the Malankara dam site Friday evening, police said. The actor was ...

Ireland confirms UK coronavirus variant present

Ireland confirmed on Friday the presence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant whose presence in the United Kingdom has brought travel bans from a number of countries.I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-C...

Undue illegal interference made in tender process related to Rs 619 crore Nirbhaya scheme

An undue illegal interference was allegedly made by impersonating as Home Secretary to the Karnataka government in the tender process to get access to classified information on the Safe City Project in Bengaluru worth Rs 619 crore under Nir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020