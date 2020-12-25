Ex-Himachal CM Shanta Kumar, family members test positive for virus

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar and five of his family members tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. In a Facebook post, the chief minister expressed concern over it and wished the former CM and his family members speedy recovery

Shanta Kumar, his wife, four other family members, his personal secretary, security officer and driver tested positive for COVID-19, an official said

Shanta Kumar is at his residence in Palampur of Kangra district while his wife has been admitted to Dr Rajindra Prasad Medical College in Tanda.