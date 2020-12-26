Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal MP Sunil Mondal, who joined BJP, faces protests in Kolkata

The incident happened when Mondal was on his way to the BJP party office at Hastings, police said.Some TMC activists, who were participating in a programme there, blocked his car. It was peoples anger against the turncoats and a spontaneous protest, TMC MP Saugata Roy said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:59 IST
Bengal MP Sunil Mondal, who joined BJP, faces protests in Kolkata
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader and MP Sunil Mondal, who had switched over from the TMC last week, on Saturday faced protests by the workers of the ruling party in West Bengal when he was going to an office of the saffron camp here. The incident happened when Mondal was on his way to the BJP party office at Hastings, police said.

''Some TMC activists, who were participating in a programme there, blocked his car. They sat on the road to stop him from going to our office. They also banged the window panes, pelted his vehicle with stones,'' BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged. This led to a scuffle between the BJP activists who were present there and the TMC workers, he said.

Police reached the spot and ensured the safe passage of Mondal's car, a senior officer said. ''This only shows the true colour of the TMC. They don't believe any democratic norm. Is this a way to treat a people's representative?'' Mondal asked.

Along with Suvendu Adhikari and five TMC MLAs, Mondal had joined the BJP at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Midnapore on December 19. Mondal was elected as TMC MP from Purba Bardhaman.

The TMC said the incident was a reflection of people's anger against the turncoats. ''It was people's anger against the turncoats and a spontaneous protest,'' TMC MP Saugata Roy said.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 317 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana recorded 317 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, said the State Health Department. With these new cases, the COVID-19 tally of the state has reached 2,84,391, including 6,618 active cases.The total recovery count has surg...

3-tier grassroot democracy established in J-K, elected DDC members to take oath on Dec 28 : LG Manoj Sinha

With District Development Council DDC elections the three-tier grassroot democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, said Manoj Sinha , Lieutenant Governor of J-K on Saturday while adding that the elected DDC members will take oath...

Tokyo confirms record-high of 949 new coronavirus cases

Tokyo has confirmed 949 new cases of the coronavirus, a new high for the Japanese capital, as the country struggles with an upsurge that is spreading nationwide. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Saturday that the additional cases b...

Cricket-India land first blows on day one of Boxing Day test

India proved there is life without captain Virat Kohli as they bowled Australia out for 195 then weathered a fierce pace assault in the late afternoon to dominate the opening day of the second test in Melbourne. India were 36 for one at stu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020