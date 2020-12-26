Bengal MP Sunil Mondal, who joined BJP, faces protests in Kolkata
The incident happened when Mondal was on his way to the BJP party office at Hastings, police said.Some TMC activists, who were participating in a programme there, blocked his car. It was peoples anger against the turncoats and a spontaneous protest, TMC MP Saugata Roy said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:59 IST
BJP leader and MP Sunil Mondal, who had switched over from the TMC last week, on Saturday faced protests by the workers of the ruling party in West Bengal when he was going to an office of the saffron camp here. The incident happened when Mondal was on his way to the BJP party office at Hastings, police said.
''Some TMC activists, who were participating in a programme there, blocked his car. They sat on the road to stop him from going to our office. They also banged the window panes, pelted his vehicle with stones,'' BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged. This led to a scuffle between the BJP activists who were present there and the TMC workers, he said.
Police reached the spot and ensured the safe passage of Mondal's car, a senior officer said. ''This only shows the true colour of the TMC. They don't believe any democratic norm. Is this a way to treat a people's representative?'' Mondal asked.
Along with Suvendu Adhikari and five TMC MLAs, Mondal had joined the BJP at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Midnapore on December 19. Mondal was elected as TMC MP from Purba Bardhaman.
The TMC said the incident was a reflection of people's anger against the turncoats. ''It was people's anger against the turncoats and a spontaneous protest,'' TMC MP Saugata Roy said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Roy
- BJP
- Hastings
- Suvendu Adhikari
- Purba Bardhaman
- Amit Shah
ALSO READ
Adityanath condemns attack on BJP convoy in WB, says attack reflects poor condition of law-order in state
Appeasement politics more important to INC than Hindu sentiment: BJP after opposition protests anti-cow slaughter bill
Gujarat Police destroys illegal liquor worth Rs 88 lakh in Vadodara
BJP leaders bring security to West Bengal who can't protect them from staged attacks, says Mahua Moitra
ECB's Villeroy says financing conditions focus of latest stimulus decision