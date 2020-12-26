Left Menu
Gadkari credits `sanskar' of RSS stalwarts for his success

He was writing a book on the value system of the RSS and its karya-paddhati working methodology and how it can impact corporate and management sectors, the senior BJP leader said. Gadkari was speaking at the Yeshwantrao Kelkar Yuva Award program at the 66th national convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP, the RSS student wing, here.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the ''sanskar'' and lessons learnt from stalwart leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) helped him succeed in his political life. He was writing a book on the value system of the RSS and its ''karya-paddhati'' (working methodology) and how it can impact corporate and management sectors, the senior BJP leader said.

Gadkari was speaking at the Yeshwantrao Kelkar Yuva Award program at the 66th national convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS' student wing, here. Journalists in India and abroad ask him how he was able to execute big infrastructure projects successfully, the Union road transport minister said.

''I am neither engineer and techno savvy nor was I a genius or brilliant student. I ask them (journalists) do you know the RSS, its ideology, its style of functioning?'' he said. He got the opportunity to work closely with Sangh leaders of the past such as Yeshwantrao Kelkar, Dattopant Thengdi and Bhaurao Deoras, Gadkari said, describing them as geniuses.

''The success I achieved is certainly due to the sanskar (lessons on values) received from the ABVP and RSS and these leaders,'' he said. ''For the last few months, I am trying to put into book the sanskar and working methodology learned from Yeshwantrao Kelkar, Dattopant Thengdi and Bhaurao Deoras. (On) How can this working methodology can impact the working in corporate and management sectors,'' the Union minister said.

Manish Kumar, who is working on organic farming, received the Kelkar award at Gadkari's hands..

