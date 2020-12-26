Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre has given priority to Assam, development is the only way forward: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that hundreds of youths were killed in agitations and movements in Assam on different issues and noted that development is the only way forward.

ANI | Kamrup (Assam) | Updated: 26-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 17:30 IST
Centre has given priority to Assam, development is the only way forward: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah addressing a public rally in Assam's Kamrup on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that hundreds of youths were killed in agitations and movements in Assam on different issues and noted that development is the only way forward. Addressing a rally here, Amit Shah said that BJP-led government at the Centre has given priority to Assam and the northeast in the past over six years and ensured that the benefits of every scheme reach the people in the state.

The BJP leader also referred to assembly polls next year and said that attempts will be made to misguide people in the "poll season". "In Assam, there was a period of movements. Many agitations were launched over different issues in which hundreds of youths were killed. The peace of Assam was disturbed and the development was halted," he said.

"There was a time when separatists used to give arms in the hands of the youth in these states. Almost all armed groups have joined the mainstream and the startups launched by youth are competing with other startups globally. What is the way forward? Development is the only way forward. Development is happening and will happen further but ideological change is also needed and that can't happen only through development," he added. Referring to the Bodo agreement signed earlier this year, he said the Modi government has initiated the process of establishing peace in Assam. "Bodo youths who had taken up arms have now joined the mainstream."

The BJP leader said said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited northeast 30 times in the last six years and dedicated development projects during his visits. Invoking 16th-century saint Acharya Sankardev, Shah said, "Congress didn't do anything for the birthplace of Acharya Sankardev whose contributions gave recognition to Assam's history, drama writing, arts and poetry."

"But BJP believes in strengthening of language, culture, arts of the states. BJP believes that India cannot achieve greatness until the culture and language of states are strengthened. India's culture and arts are incomplete without Assamese culture and arts," he added. Shah also laid foundation stone for second medical college in Guwahati, law colleges and for 'Batadrava Than' at an event in Kamrup. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was present during the occasion.

The minister, who is on a three-day visit to northeast, reached Guwahati on Saturday morning. He was welcomed by folk artists outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Youth fly kites with messages written on them at Singhu border

After using loudspeakers, social media and distributing leaflets to carry their voices of protest against the three farm laws, a group of youngsters camping at Delhis Singhu border have found a new way of spreading their messages -- flying ...

Police offer security to inter-faith Bareilly couple

The Uttar Pradesh police has offered security to two interfaith couples after two Muslim women married youths after converting to Hinduism in Bareilly district. Both the women have claimed themselves to be adults on the basis of official do...

Former BJP leader Khadse called by ED in Bhosri land deal case

Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate ED has summoned him to its Mumbai office on December 30 for questioning in connection with a land deal in Bhosri near Pune. Khadse, who recently joined the NCP, ha...

Iran extends traffic curfew to 330 cities to sustain virus decline

Iran has extended a night-time traffic curfew to 330 lower-risk cities in an effort to sustain a recent fall in the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths, state television reported on Saturday. Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020