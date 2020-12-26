Left Menu
Development News Edition

Acts of 'tourists from outside Bengal' hurting Tagore's followers: TMC

At a press meet at the party headquarters here, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, TMC MP from Barasat, said that the party would launch a strong protest against such acts by BJP heavyweights.Some tourists having no idea of Bengals culture are visiting the state and places like Visva-Bharati.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 17:41 IST
Acts of 'tourists from outside Bengal' hurting Tagore's followers: TMC

Without naming any BJP leader, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Saturday claimed some ''tourists'' from outside West Bengal are visiting places associated with Rabindranath Tagore and committing acts which are hurting the sentiments of the bard's followers. At a press meet at the party headquarters here, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, TMC MP from Barasat, said that the party would launch a strong protest against such acts by BJP heavyweights.

''Some tourists having no idea of Bengal's culture are visiting the state and places like Visva-Bharati. Recently, one such personality even sat on the chair used by Tagore during his visit to Rabindra Bhavan where articles used by the Nobel laureate are kept. They have no respect for history, heritage and traditions. They have little respect for the icon,'' Ghosh Dastidar said. Countering the accusation, BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra told PTI, the tourist and outsider theory have been invented by Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress has forgotten the role of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in shaping the path of Bengal.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah had visited Visva-Bharati last week and went to iconic buildings on the campus, including Rabindra Bhavan and Upasana Griho (prayer hall). There were reports on social media that the Ghanta Ghar (bell tower) was pulled down for the Union minister's visit to Santiniketan and that Shah had sat on Tagore's chair.

However, it was not confirmed by the university authorities. The TMC MP claimed that the bell tower, used for conducting classes, was razed to the ground during the visit of ''one such heavyweight from Delhi'' and authorities of the central university did not take any corrective action in this regard.

''One must keep in mind that he cannot become Rabindranath Tagore by sitting on the poet's chair. We will launch strong protest against such conduct,'' Ghosh Dastidar said. The MP said, the TMC also protested against ''targeting Nobel laureate Amartya Sen for his stance against the divisive ideology of BJP'' by the varsity authorities and BJP leaders.

Recently, a controversy has erupted over reports that Sen is in the central university's list of illegal plot holders. Accusing the BJP government of doing little to address grievances of farmers and withdraw the ''anti-people farm bill'', Ghosh Dastidar alleged that 45 farmers have died in the country in recent times.

Claiming that the allegations of the BJP about worsening security for women in the state was ''highly exaggerated'', Ghosh Dastidar said, 48 women run police stations have been set up recently. ''Any stray incident is being picked up by the BJP.

Even women leaders of the BJP from the state, who have no political background, are joining the chorus. Women are safe and secure here,'' she said. Alleging that there are incidents of atrocities on women and dalits in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the TMC MP said, the saffron party is silent on it.

The BJP national general secretary said, while the TMC is going hammer and tongs over the saffron party being disrespectful of Bengal's icons which is ''blatantly false'', it owes an explanation why Mamata Banerjee's picture is placed side by side with luminaries like Rabindranath Tagore and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in state government posters. A BJP Mahila Morcha leader said, Ghosh Dastidar is hiding the real situation in Bengal where attacks on women are ''taking place every day with many going unreported''.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Youth fly kites with messages written on them at Singhu border

After using loudspeakers, social media and distributing leaflets to carry their voices of protest against the three farm laws, a group of youngsters camping at Delhis Singhu border have found a new way of spreading their messages -- flying ...

Police offer security to inter-faith Bareilly couple

The Uttar Pradesh police has offered security to two interfaith couples after two Muslim women married youths after converting to Hinduism in Bareilly district. Both the women have claimed themselves to be adults on the basis of official do...

Former BJP leader Khadse called by ED in Bhosri land deal case

Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate ED has summoned him to its Mumbai office on December 30 for questioning in connection with a land deal in Bhosri near Pune. Khadse, who recently joined the NCP, ha...

Iran extends traffic curfew to 330 cities to sustain virus decline

Iran has extended a night-time traffic curfew to 330 lower-risk cities in an effort to sustain a recent fall in the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths, state television reported on Saturday. Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020