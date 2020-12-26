No discipline in TMC : Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari, TMC's Nandigram face who has joined BJP, on Saturday said that there is no discipline in his previous party. The BJP is on the other hand the world's largest political party and dedicated to the service of the nation, he said at a felicitation programme for those who quit the ruling TMC to join the saffron party.

Continuing his comparison, Adhikari said that even resolutions taken at meetings were not recorded in the TMC. ''We who have quit TMC will work as disciplined soldiers so that BJP comes to power in the state in the assembly poll in 2021 and West Bengal becomes Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal),'' he said.

''West Bengal has to be handed over to the hands of the able leader Narendra Modi'', Adhikari said. Referring to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Adhikari said many states have taken advantage of it to benefit its farmers. But West Bengal government has deprived the farmers from getting those benefits.

''It is a need that the party which is ruling the country also comes to power here (in Bengal)'', he said. Speaking at the programme BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said ''Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is saying that BJP is an outsiders' party. Bengal was going to Pakistan. It was the founder Jana Sangh, Syama Prasad Mukherjee who raised his voice against this and present day West Bengal is here due to him''.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the ''outsider'' controversy against BJP, Vijayvargiya said she even considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi an outsider. The world recognises Modi's leadership but not Banerjee, he said. ''Modiji is respected by the people of Balochistan in Pakistan who send rakhis to him. Even Amit Shah is termed as an outsider by her. She is trying to create a wave by crying outsiders against people who come to West Bengal''.

Vijayvargyia claimed that the car of TMC MP Sunil Mondal, who too recently joined the saffron party, was attacked by TMC workers while coming to BJP office durng the day. ''I have sent a report to the union home minister'', he said.

Continuing his criticism of Banerjee, Vijayvargiya said that while she wears a white saree and chappal her nephew (TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee) wears spectacles which cost Rs 25 lakh and stays in a Rs seven crore residence which has an escalator.''This is what the Trinamool Congress leaders are saying.'' The BJP leader said ''Who is behind cattle smuggling, the syndicates? It is her nephew who is behind all these .... TMC is running a dictatorship in the state. In BJP democracy prevails''.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the party's wings are spreading acoss the state. Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on radio will be aired in every booth on December 27. National vice-president of BJP Mukul Roy, who too had shifted from the Mamata Banerjee-led party in 2017, said BJP knows how to give respect to its workers unlike TMC.

''TMC will taste defeat surely and go into oblivion in the next assembly poll'', he claimed..