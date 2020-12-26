Left Menu
Former BJP leader Khadse called by ED in Bhosri land deal case

Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate ED has summoned him to its Mumbai office on December 30 for questioning in connection with a land deal in Bhosri near Pune.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:38 IST
Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned him to its Mumbai office on December 30 for questioning in connection with a land deal in Bhosri near Pune. Khadse, who recently joined the NCP, had stepped down from the then Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 after facing allegations regarding the same land deal.

It was alleged that he misused his official powers to facilitate the purchase of government land by his family. Speaking to PTI over phone, Khadse said he received a summons from the ED through email.

The land deal by his wife and son-in-law had been probed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) Pune and Nashik units as well as the Income Tax department, he said. These agencies did not find anything illegal in the deal which was worth Rs 4 crore, he said.

''I cooperated with all agencies and now I will also visit the ED office,'' he said. Khadse had been disgruntled for a long time after his resignation, as he claimed that he got a clean chit but the BJP still sidelined him. He quit the party and joined the NCP earlier this year.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

