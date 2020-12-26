Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajinikanth progressing well, says hospital; TN CM enquires

Based on the reports of remaining investigations and his blood pressure status overnight a call will be taken tomorrow morning on his discharge, the hospital said.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami spoke to the actor over phone and enquired about his health, an official release in Chennai said, adding he prayed for the stars speedy recovery.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:26 IST
Rajinikanth progressing well, says hospital; TN CM enquires

Superstar Rajinikanth, being treated for blood pressure fluctuation, is stable and a decision on discharging him would be taken tomorrow, Apollo Hospitals said here on Saturday. The hospital, providing an update on the 70-year old actor's health, said results of some of the investigations carried out today showed nothing alarming, similar to those completed before.

''Rajinikanth is stable,'' the brief bulletin said, adding a few more reports were awaited. ''Based on the reports of remaining investigations and his blood pressure status overnight a call will be taken tomorrow morning on his discharge,'' the hospital said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami spoke to the actor over phone and enquired about his health, an official release in Chennai said, adding he prayed for the star's speedy recovery. Earlier in the day, the hospital said the actor's blood pressure was still on the higher side though it was under better control than on Friday and he is progressing well.

His blood pressure medications were being titrated carefully and he would continue to be under close monitoring, it said. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors were not being allowed to meet him, it said.

Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here for severe blood pressure fluctuation. He is in the Telangana capital since December 13 to shoot for Tamil film, 'Annaatthe,' a Sun Pictures production, and he isolated himself after four of the crew members tested COVID-19 positive days ago.

The superstar, however, tested negative. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Kamal Haasan have wished the actor a speedy recovery.

The actor is set to launch his own political party next month ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.PTI SJR VGN SS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Class 10 West Bengal board exams for 2021 to start from June 1

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Saturday announced that the class 10 exams for 2021 will start from June 1, with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. The secondary exams will continue till June 10, an official of the ...

Mandala puja held at Sabarimala

Amid strict COVID-19 protocols, the auspicious Mandala puja was held at the Lord Ayyappa temple here, marking the end of the first leg of the 62-days-long annual pilgrimage season. In the place of thousands of pilgrims, who queued up for ho...

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 84,928 cr this kharif season so far

Paddy procurement has increased by 25 per cent in this kharif marketing season so far to 449.83 lakh tonnes at the minimum support price MSP, valued at Rs 84,928.10 crore. In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season KMS 2020-21, Government conti...

4 cases of new COVID-19 variant identified in Madrid

Madrid Spain, December 26 ANISputnik At least four cases of a new COVID-19 variant that recently emerged in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Spains Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, a prominent official in the Spanish capitals administrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020