Ex-MP Harinder Singh Khalsa quits BJP over farmers' issue

Former MP Harinder Singh Khalsa on Saturday quit the BJP accusing its leadership of having an indifferent attitude towards farmers protesting against the Centres farm lawsKhalsa 73 had won Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat in 2014 as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate but had been suspended from the AAP for his alleged anti-party activities.

Updated: 26-12-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:21 IST
Ex-MP Harinder Singh Khalsa quits BJP over farmers' issue
Khalsa (73) had won Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat in 2014 as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate but had been suspended from the AAP for his alleged anti-party activities. He had joined the BJP in 2019 Image Credit: ANI

Former MP Harinder Singh Khalsa on Saturday quit the BJP accusing its leadership of having an indifferent attitude towards farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws

Khalsa (73) had won Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat in 2014 as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate but had been suspended from the AAP for his alleged anti-party activities. He had joined the BJP in 2019

Accusing the BJP leadership of being insensitive towards agitation farmers, Khalsa on Saturday said that he decided to resign from it due to its leadership's indifferent attitude towards the farmers. Thousands of farmers are camping at various border points of Delhi borders for a month now, demanding the repeal of three agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September.

