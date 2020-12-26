Left Menu
Youth league leader visits slain DYFI activist's house

Kanhangad Ker, Dec 26 PTI Amid protest by DYFI activists, the Youth League Kerala state president Munawar Ali Shihab Thangal onSaturday visited the house of slain DYFI activist Ouf Abdul Rahiman who was stabbed to death allegedly by Youth League workers recently.

Kanhangad (Ker), Dec 26 (PTI): Amid protest by DYFI activists, the Youth League Kerala state president Munawar Ali Shihab Thangal onSaturday visited the house of slain DYFI activist Ouf Abdul Rahiman who was stabbed to death allegedly by Youth League workers recently. The car of Munawar Ali, who reached Ouf Abdul Rahiman's house along with local league leaders, was blocked by DYFI workers.

0nly Munawar Ali was allowed to meet thebereaved family members. He later told reporters that theparty has expressed regret over the incident and the accused will not be protected.

League would never support politics of hate and vengeance, he said. The accused have been suspended, pending inquiry, he added.

The 30-year-old DYFI activist was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of people at Kalloravi in Kanhangad municipality in this north Kerala district on Wednesday night, police said. The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch.

Three League workers have been booked in connection with the crime.PTI Corr UD BN WELCOME WELCOME.

