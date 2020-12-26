Goa: Union minister Naik's son moves police against activist

Union minister Shripad Naik's son has filed a police complaint against an activist from Goa for allegedly circulating defamatory content against his father on social media, a police official said on Saturday. In his complaint filed with Panaji Police, Siddhesh Naik stated that ''the said act has resulted into defaming my father's clean image and further instigating the public at large against him and myself while making false allegations and statements''.

Shripad Naik is the BJP MP from North Goa. Siddhesh Naik also alleged that the activist was trying to create hurdles in the smooth operation of projects floated by the Union AYUSH ministry in the coastal state, the police official said quoting the complaint.

A senior police officer said they have received the complaint and examining it.