Mumbai: Jail staff held for passing gangster's chits to aides

A jail staff was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly passing handwritten chits of an imprisoned gangster to the latter's henchmen in order to threaten a witness in a drugs case, a senior Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad official said on Saturday. In 2015, the ATS had recovered 155 kilograms of mephedrone and jailed gangster Harish Mandivikar was asking his henchmen to threaten the witness in the case, he said.

''Our probe found that a personnel posted in the high- security cell complex of Arthur Road Jail, where Mandivikar is lodged, was regularly passing his handwritten chits to henchmen,'' he said. The jail staff was arrested on Friday by the Charkop unit, ATS DIG Shivdeep Lande said.