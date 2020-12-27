Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will do everything needed to facilitate free, fair polls: Bengal governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that he would do everything possible to ensure state elections are held peacefully. The governor, by saying all that he did, is acting in a partisan manner, he said.Assembly elections in Bengal are likely to be held in April-May..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 17:41 IST
Will do everything needed to facilitate free, fair polls: Bengal governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that he would do everything possible to ensure state elections are held peacefully. In a democracy, people must have the right to vote without fear, the governor told reporters at Joka, on the southern fringes of the city, where he had gone to offer prayers at Swaminarayan temple.

''I will do whatever is needed to facilitate peaceful and fair polls in the state. I am giving my word as the governor,'' Dhankhar said. Bengal should be able to set an example before the entire world by conducting free and fair polls, and the administration should work without bias to make that happen, he asserted.

''It's high time that the image the state has projected, with violence and clashes breaking out during polls, should be changed. The police and the administration should work towards that objective in a neutral manner,'' the governor added. Dhankhar had on several occasions voiced concern over the ''growing violence'' in the state and urged the state administration to act above political considerations.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ''Prayed for peace, harmony and love for people of the State at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Joka at 11.30 am.'' State minister Partha Chatterjee, in response to Dhankhar's assertions, said polls had largely been peaceful in Bengal. ''The governor, by saying all that he did, is acting in a partisan manner,'' he said.

Assembly elections in Bengal are likely to be held in April-May..

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bid to mislead farmers will not succeed: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said attempts to mislead farmers on recent agriculture laws will not succeed. Addressing a state-level function to mark the third anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Prad...

Maha sees 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 19,19,550 on Sunday with the addition of 3,314 fresh infections, the state health department said. With 66 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to...

Rahane has done a great job to pick up pieces from Adelaide debacle: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels Ajinkya Rahane has done a great job for India to pick up the pieces from the Adelaide debacle with a captains knock on the second day of the Boxing Day Test here on Sunday. Rahane, who was praise...

People News Roundup: Celtics legend KC Jones dead and Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020