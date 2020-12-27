For Athawale, 'Go Corona Go' is pass ; it is 'No Corona' now

Left Menu
Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose go corona, go chant became a national sensation, on Sunday came out with a new slogan, No Corona, saying it was in response to the new strain of the novel coronavirus.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose 'go corona, go' chant became a national sensation, on Sunday came out with a new slogan, 'No Corona', saying it was in response to the new strain of the novel coronavirus. ''I gave the 'Go Corona Go' slogan and the virus is now going. But it also came near me, leading to my hospitalisation (after testing COVID-19 positive). I thought coronavirus would not reach me but it can reach anywhere,'' Athawale said.

''For the new coronavirus strain, I would say 'No Corona, No Corona' as we don't want either the old coronavirus or the new strain to infect us,'' he told reporters in Pune. Athawale was discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai last month, 10 days after testing coronavirus positive.

In February, a video of Athawale, along with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks chanting ''Go corona, go corona'' at a prayer meeting went viral on social media. The video was reportedly shot at the Gateway of India here on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of coronavirus in China.

Athawale (60) is a member of the Rajya Sabha and minister of state for social justice in the Narendra Modi-led government. ''I will be meeting BJP president J P Nadda to discuss a possible alliance for West Bengal Assembly elections,'' he said. ''We expect (BJP to set aside for us) around 10 seats,'' he added.

