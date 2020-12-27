MP Assembly's winter session put off due to COVID-19 situation

The winter session of the MadhyaPradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28,has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, anofficial said on Sunday

This decision was taken at an all-party meeting heldhere in evening, he said

''The three-day session has been postponed due to theCOVID-19 situation. These days ( of the session which will bewashed out) will be added in the Budget session, which wouldbe a lengthy one,'' Legislative Assembly's Principal SecretaryAP Singh told reporters.