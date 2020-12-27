Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP Assembly's winter session put off due to COVID-19 situation

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 20:09 IST
MP Assembly's winter session put off due to COVID-19 situation

The winter session of the MadhyaPradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28,has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, anofficial said on Sunday

This decision was taken at an all-party meeting heldhere in evening, he said

''The three-day session has been postponed due to theCOVID-19 situation. These days ( of the session which will bewashed out) will be added in the Budget session, which wouldbe a lengthy one,'' Legislative Assembly's Principal SecretaryAP Singh told reporters.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Bank employee found dead in hotel room

The body of a Hyderabad-based bank employee was found in the room of a hotel here on Sunday, police said. Rajkumar, 35, had come here on December 24 to join his duty at the Bank of India branch located in Fariha locality and was living in a...

High-level Chinese delegation in Nepal to 'take stock' of political situation

A high-level Chinese delegation led by a vice minister of the Chinese Communist Party arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday to take stock of Nepals political situation after the dissolution of Parliament and subsequent split in the ruling Nepal Co...

Want BJP to be strong in every polling booth: MP in charge

The BJPs Madhya Pradesh incharge Muralidhar Rao on Sunday said a roadmap would beprepared to strengthen the party in every polling booth in thestate over the next two yearsRao was on his first visit here after he was made thestate in charge...

Hockey star Natmita Toppo honoured with Ekalabya Puraskar

India womens hockey team player Namita Toppo was on Sunday conferred with the prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar for her contribution to the game. Toppo was honoured for her performance from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020 at both national and i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020