Had no desire to become CM, BJP can have the post, says Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said he had no desire to become the Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could make its own Chief Minister.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 28-12-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 10:05 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said he had no desire to become the Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could make its own Chief Minister. During the JD(U)'s national executive meeting, Kumar said that he is not attached to the position. "I had no desire to become the Chief Minister. I had said that the public had given its mandate and anyone can be made the Chief Minister, BJP could make its own Chief Minister," said Kumar.
The statement comes days after six of seven legislators of the Janata Dal (United) in Arunachal Pradesh defected to its NDA partner, BJP. However, Kumar had earlier made it clear that the developments of Arunachal Pradesh will have no bearing on Bihar's politics as there is "no dispute" in its alliance government in Bihar.
Nitish had recently quit from the post of party chief and handed over JD(U) to party leader Ramchandra Prasad Singh. Kumar is heading National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar having JD(U), BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as its constituents.
The NDA had secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly in November. The BJP secured 74 seats, JD(U) 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- Kumar
- Ramchandra Prasad Singh
- Hindustani Awam Morcha
- Bihar
ALSO READ
K'taka Cong Chief meets MLC C M Ibrahim after Kumaraswamy
Our stand clear, we want 3 farm laws repealed. All farmer unions participating in this movement are together: Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka.
Govt agencies have been stopping farmers from reaching Delhi, our protests will continue till our demands met: Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka.
CRPF book chronicles valour of Kamlesh Kumari who laid down life during Parliament attack, others
100 people will receive Covid vaccine at booth per day, eventually, everyone will: MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey