Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. bolsters support for Taiwan and Tibet, angering China

China expressed anger on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law measures to further bolster support for Taiwan and Tibet, which had been included in a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package. China has watched with growing alarm as the United States has stepped up its backing for Chinese-claimed Taiwan and its criticism of Beijing's rule in remote Tibet, further straining a relationship under intense pressure over trade, human rights and other issues.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:38 IST
U.S. bolsters support for Taiwan and Tibet, angering China

China expressed anger on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law measures to further bolster support for Taiwan and Tibet, which had been included in a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package.

China has watched with growing alarm as the United States has stepped up its backing for Chinese-claimed Taiwan and its criticism of Beijing's rule in remote Tibet, further straining a relationship under intense pressure over trade, human rights and other issues. The Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020 and Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 both contain language objectionable to China, including U.S. support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in United Nations bodies and regular arms sales.

On Tibet, which China has ruled with an iron fist since 1950, the act says sanctions should be put on Chinese officials who interfere in the selection of the exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama's successor. Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China was "resolutely opposed" to both acts.

"The determination of the Chinese government to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests is unwavering," he told reporters. The U.S. should not put the parts of the acts which "target China" into effect in order to avoid harming Sino-U.S. relations, he said, adding they were an interference in China's internal affairs.

In Taiwan, which China claims as its sovereign territory to be taken by force if needed, the government welcomed the U.S. move. "The United States is an important ally of Taiwan's internationally, and a solid partner for sharing the values ​​of freedom and democracy," Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang said.

Trump, who is due to leave office on Jan. 20 after losing November's election to President-elect Joe Biden, backed down from his earlier threat to block the spending bill, which was approved by Congress last week, after he came under intense pressure from lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle. He signed it on Sunday evening.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Consortium led by Singapore’s GIC to invest $203.24 million in Vingroup medical unit

A consortium led by Singapores state investor GIC Pte Ltd has agreed with Vietnams largest conglomerate Vingroup to buy a stake in its medical unit, Vinmec, for over 200 million, Vingroup said on Monday.Vingroup will remain the controlling ...

Man killed in hit-and-run accident in south Delhi, accused arrested

A 50-year-old man was killed and another person injured after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk man, hit them when they were crossing the road in south Delhi, police said on MondayPolice said the incident took place on Saturday on...

Ker Cong leaders demand removal of non-performing DCCs, more youth representation ahead of assembly polls

Concerned over the partys poor showing in recent civic polls, several Congress leaders in Kerala have flagged various issues including, the need to change the working style of the state leadership and sacking of non-performing district unit...

India to benefit from shifting of global supply chains from China: Survey

India could benefit from the likely shift in global supply chains from China to other economies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey. The Ficci-Dhruva Advisors Survey conducted this month covered more than 150 co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020