Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lucknow: Cong leaders sit on day-long fast after Sandesh Yatra stopped by police

Lallu, who sat on a day-long fast at the Congress headquarters over the incident, said, Workers and leaders were trying to take out the Congress Sandesh Yatra on the occasion of the partys foundation day and reach the Gandhi statue, but police did not allow it. The party alleged that police stopped Lallu and others at the Congress headquarters from going to Hazratganj.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:38 IST
Lucknow: Cong leaders sit on day-long fast after Sandesh Yatra stopped by police

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Monday alleged that police stopped party leaders and him from paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue here on the occasion of the Congress' 136th foundation day. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Somen Burma said Congress leader Lallu was asked to go with only four others to pay tributes at the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj.

He did not agree, and since there is no permission to move in large numbers because of COVID-19, they were stopped, the DCP said. Lallu, who sat on a day-long fast at the Congress' headquarters over the incident, said, ''Workers and leaders were trying to take out the 'Congress Sandesh Yatra' on the occasion of the party's foundation day and reach the Gandhi statue, but police did not allow it.'' The party alleged that police stopped Lallu and others at the Congress headquarters from going to Hazratganj. There was also a spat between police and Lallu, when he asked if the government would not allow him to put a garland around the Gandhi statue, the Congress claimed.

In a tweet, Lallu said, ''Was going to offer flowers at the Gandhi statue on the occasion of foundation day but the arrogant UP government stopped me by deploying police force.'' ''In the country of Gandhiji, we cannot offer flowers on the statue of Gandhiji. What kind of democracy is this. There is an undeclared emergency in UP. We will fast,'' he said..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attack on BJP leaders in Punjab failure of state govt: party leader Avinash Rai Khanna

Shimla, Dec 28 PTI Senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna on Monday said the alleged attack on his party leaders in Punjab was a failure of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government as maintaining law and order in the state is his responsib...

False narratives about new farm laws hurting farmers' interests: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

False narratives about the new farm laws are doing significant harm to the interest of farmers as well as the economy in general, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday and expressed his disappointment at some economists changi...

Saudi court hands prison sentence to women's rights activist - local media

A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent womens rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, in a trial that has drawn international condemnation and as Riyadh faces new U.S. scrutin...

Kazakhstan signs preliminary agreement with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine -Ifax

Authorities in Kazakhstan said on Monday they had signed a preliminary agreement with Pfizer to potentially buy its vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020