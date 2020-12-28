AR Rahman bereaved
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:05 IST
Musician A R Rahman's mother, Kareema Begum, died here on Monday, sources close to the family said. Rahman uploaded a picture of his mother on his official Twitter page.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin condoled the death. ''Sad to know that Kareema Begum, mother of music great A R Rahman died of illness,'' Palaniswami said in a tweet.
The chief minister conveyed his condolences to Rahman and the bereaved family. Stalin also extended his condolences.
He said she played a ''big role'' in Rahman's musical journey from Tamil cinema to across the globe. Music composers Thaman, Devi Sri Prasad and many others paid tributes to Begum.
