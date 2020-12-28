Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rights groups decry Ethiopia's arrest of Reuters journalist

Award-winning Ethiopian journalist Dawit Kebede, who was arrested on November 30, is scheduled to appear in court later Monday, she said.Quintal urged the Ethiopian government to stop harassing members of the press and immediately and unconditionally release Kumerra, Dawit and the other journalists who remain in detention in Ethiopia for their work. The Foreign Correspondents Association of East Africa also voiced its support for Kumerra, in a tweet..

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:21 IST
Rights groups decry Ethiopia's arrest of Reuters journalist
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Media rights groups are protesting the Ethiopian government's arrest of journalists, saying it indicates the erosion of press freedom in the country. Kumerra Gemechu, a video journalist for the Reuters news agency, was arrested on Dec. 24 at his home in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, and is being detained for 14 days for police investigations, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"Kumerra's work demonstrates his professionalism and impartiality, and we are aware of no basis for his detention," Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler said in a statement Monday. Kumerra's arrest follows the beating of Reuters photographer Tiksa Negari by two Ethiopian federal police officers on December 16, the statement said.

"This is the latest example of how press freedom is fast eroding under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate," said Angela Quintal, Africa program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists. With Kumerra's arrest, eight journalists have been jailed in Ethiopia this year. Authorities in Cameroon also have jailed eight reporters, and Eritrea has imprisoned 16 journalists, according to Quintal.

In 2020, the Committee to Protect Journalists "documented a worrying pattern of holding journalists for weeks without formal charges in Ethiopia. We trust that it will not be repeated with Kumerra and urge the government to ensure that he is freed immediately and without condition," Quintal said. Award-winning Ethiopian journalist Dawit Kebede, who was arrested on November 30, is scheduled to appear in court later Monday, she said.

Quintal urged the Ethiopian government to "stop harassing members of the press and immediately and unconditionally release Kumerra, Dawit and the other journalists who remain in detention in Ethiopia for their work." The Foreign Correspondents Association of East Africa also voiced its support for Kumerra, in a tweet..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine overdose puts German care workers in hospital

Germanys COVID-19 vaccination campaign has been overshadowed by a mishap in the north where eight workers in an elderly care home received an overdose. Vorpommern-Ruegen district authorities said the workers in Stralsund city received five ...

Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurates pneumococcal conjugate vaccine 'Pneumosil'

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare today inaugurated Indias first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine PCV. The vaccine Pneumosil has been developed by the Serum Institute of India Private Limited SIIPL in collaboratio...

Soccer-Costa misses Atletico training, considering future

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa missed training on Monday because he is considering his future with the La Liga leaders, a club source said. Costa, who helped Atletico win their last La Liga title in 2014, has struggled to make an impac...

US STOCKS-Wall St hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

Wall Streets main indexes hit record highs on Monday as President Donald Trumps signing of a long-awaited 2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery and drove gains in financial and energy stocks.In a sudden rever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020