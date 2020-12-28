Left Menu
Anti-cow slaughter bill:Food habit my right, says Siddaramaiah

Hitting out at partymen for lacking courage to speak out on certain issues, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday recalled his earlier statement that he liked cattle meat, while asserting that food habit was his right.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:47 IST
Hitting out at partymen for lacking courage to speak out on certain issues, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday recalled his earlier statement that he liked cattle meat, while asserting that food habit was his right. ''I had once said in the assembly that I eat cattle meat, who are you to ask?-It is my right, food habit is my right, who are you to question? If you don't eat, leave it, I'm not going to force you.

I eat because I like, who are you to ask? Do you need courage to say this?'' Siddaramaiah said. Speaking at the Congress foundation day event, he said, many of his party colleagues hesitate about talking or taking a stand on issues fearing consequences or backlash.

''...our people stay quiet creating a feeling that what others are saying is right.You should come out of such confusions, please,'' Siddaramaiah said, while referring to the anti-cow slaughter bill. Where will the farmer send aged cattle like cows, buffaloes, he said, pointing out that taking care of a cow or a buffalo costs about Rs 100 per day.

''Who will give that money? Farmers too worship cows,'' he added. Interestingly Siddarmaiah's statement comes on a day when the state cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill that is yet to be approved by the legislative council.

Once it comes into effect, there will be a blanket prohibition of slaughter of cows in the state.However, the slaughter houses will continue to function and beef consumption will not be prohibited with respect to buffalo meat. Siddaramaiah, Leader of opposition in the state assembly, had recently expressed regret for his purported remarks that Kodavas eat beef, for which he came under attack, saying he has a lot of respect for Kodava people and their culture.

