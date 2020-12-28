Left Menu
Mamata Banerjee cancels Nandigram visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cancelled her visit to Nandigram where she was scheduled to address a public gathering on January 7.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:55 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Earlier in the day, she said the BJP-led central government is targetting Nobel laureates like Amartya Sen and Abhijit Banerjee for narrow politics.

"I have been targeted politically. I do not mind that. Our educationists are being targeted and now they are feeling isolated. Nobel laureates like Amartya Sen or Abhijit Banerjee hold a different place in society. In all these years, they did not say anything on Netaji. Now they are vocal about him," Banerjee said while addressing the media in Bolpur. (ANI)

