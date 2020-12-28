Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab police hand-in-glove with disruptive forces: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that Punjab Police are hand-in-glove with disruptive forces that have been targeting the party offices and its workers.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:11 IST
Punjab police hand-in-glove with disruptive forces: BJP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that Punjab Police are hand-in-glove with disruptive forces that have been targeting the party offices and its workers. BJP said in a release: "A delegation of the party led by former Punjab cabinet minister Madan Mohan Mittal called on Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta. The party expressed its concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and underlined the fact that in spite of prior warnings, Bathinda Police could not avert the attack on the BJP workers celebrating the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

The delegation demanded that appropriate sections should be included in the FIR against the culprits. The delegation told the DGP that some sections of the police force were acting in connivance with the disruptive forces.

The BJP leaders sought to know if such elements were farmers or "anti-national forces". The delegation said that in the garb of farmers, divisive and disruptive forces were at play and the state police must act against them. The BJP leaders demanded action against the delinquent police personnel.

However, it has been reported that Bathinda Police have booked some unidentified people in a recent attack on BJP workers at an event held by the party to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (ANI)

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa bans alcohol sales, tightens curfew in new COVID-19 restrictions

South Africa on Monday tightened COVID-19 restrictions, banning alcohol sales and extending a nationwide curfew, as infections shot through the one million mark owing to a faster-spreading variant of the disease discovered in the country. P...

Cricket-Sri Lanka coach Arthur wants ICC to consider injury substitutions

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur wants the International Cricket Council ICC to introduce injury substitutions in tests as his side have been left with only six fit players for the remainder of the five-day clash with South Africa.The tourists...

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said. He has not been charged.No reason was provided to the family for Thursd...

Biden announces White House digital team

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy, where Kashmir-born Aisha Shah has bagged a senior position. Shah has been named as Partnerships Manager at the White House Office of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020