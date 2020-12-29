Pakistan Muslim League candidate wins Islamabad mayor seat

Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf of Prime Minister Imran Khan faced embarrassment on Monday after its candidate for Mayor of Islamabad was defeated by a contender backed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The seat of the mayor fell vacant in October when PML-N’s Sheikh Anser Aziz – the first mayor of the capital – resigned, accusing the government of interference.

Since then it was speculated that PTI would be able to clinch the seat to score a symbolic victory over opposition amidst the ongoing protest to oust PM Imran Khan. However, Pir Adil Shah Gilani got 43 votes to defeat Malik Sajid Mahmood who got 26 votes in the 73-member electoral college, comprising the chairmen of the Union Councils and their deputies. Only 69 votes were cast.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz lost no time to celebrate the victory. “PML-N is a ray of hope for the poverty and inflation stricken people. People have come to know those who serve them following the flop show of ‘tabdeeli’ (change). The nation has seen a glimpse of this today after the victory of PML-N in the Islamabad mayoral election,” she tweeted.

The victory is being greeted as it comes when an 11-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has been holding rallies across the country to oust the PTI government. The new mayor will serve only for two months as the current local councils will complete their five-year terms by the end of February next year.