Former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar's wife dies from COVID-19

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumars wife Santosh Shailza succumbed to coronavirus in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal saidShe was 83. Shanta Kumar was also admitted to the Tanda hospital on Saturday, a day after he tested positive for the disease.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:20 IST
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar's wife Santosh Shailza succumbed to coronavirus in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said

She was 83. She was cremated as per coronavirus protocol at a crematorium in Kangra’s Palampur

Shailza was undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Kangra’s Tanda. She was admitted to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. In separate Facebook posts, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Health Minister Rajiv Saizal prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear the loss. Himachal Pradesh BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon and state BJP president Suresh Kashyap also expressed grief. Shanta Kumar was also admitted to the Tanda hospital on Saturday, a day after he tested positive for the disease. His four family members, personal secretary, security officer and driver had also tested positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him on Sunday to enquire about his health.

