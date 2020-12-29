Raut's statements about UPA can bring down Maha govt: Athawale
Raut said that Sharad Pawar should lead the UPA, which has made Congress leaders angry. Sharad Pawar has been in government for many years and he should interact with leaders of opposition parties and tell the government about the amendments they want.PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:11 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's comments on the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) leadership can destabilize the Maharashtra government, Union minister Ramdas Athawale claimed here on Tuesday. Raut's statements have irked the Congress which is part of the ruling Sena-led coalition in the state, Athawale said while speaking to reporters.
Raut had said last week that all anti-BJP parties should join the UPA. He had also said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was capable of leading the UPA, currently headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. ''Raut said that Sharad Pawar should lead the UPA, which has made Congress leaders angry. As a result Congress can withdraw support and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government may collapse,'' Athawale, an NDA ally, said.
''We have no plans to topple this government. But if it falls, NDA will certainly form a government in the state,'' the RPI(A) leader added. On the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning Raut's wife in an alleged money laundering case, Athawale said, ''The ED is a government organization, but it is independent. The government does not have any motive to harass anybody through the ED.'' The ongoing farmers' agitation against the new agriculture laws does not have support in the entire country, the Union minister claimed.
''There is a provision of amending a law and it can be done after dialogue with farmers. Sharad Pawar has been in government for many years and he should interact with leaders of opposition parties and tell the government about the amendments they want. The government will welcome their inputs,'' Athawale said. PTI AW KRK KRK.
