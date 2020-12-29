Andhra CM credits YSR Rythu Bharosa, Nivar cyclone compensation into farmers' bank accounts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has credited the money to the bank accounts of farmers under the third phase of 'YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan' scheme. He has also released input subsidy for farmers who suffered crop damages due to Nivar Cyclone.

Under 'Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan' scheme, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has released Rs 1,120 crores as third instalment to 51.59 lakh farmers. The first instalment was released on May 15, 2020 ahead of Khariff season under which Rs 3,713 crores were credited to 49.45 lakh farmer families, while the second instalment of Rs 2,095 crores was released on October 27, 2020 for 50.47 lakh farmer families. This is the second year of implementation of the scheme. YSRCP government has launched 'Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan' scheme after coming to power, under which the farmers will be provided financial aid of Rs 13,500 including the central government's PM Kisan scheme funds. The amount is being distributed in three instalments of Rs 7500 before Khariff season, Rs 4,000 before Rabi season and Rs 2,000 before Sankranti the harvest festival of the state that comes in the month of January.

While addressing on the occasion, Reddy said that, "Rs 1120 crores are credited in the accounts of more than 50 lakh farmers under 3rd instalment of Rytu Bharosa scheme. Further, Rs 646 crores are credited as input subsidy for 8.34 lakh farmers who incurred losses due to Nivar cyclone. Thus a total of Rs 1766 crores are credited today." Hitting out at the previous TDP govt for not paying dues of paddy, seeds, insurance, electricity charges, input subsidy and zero interest credit dues, he said: "Previous TDP government had announced that they would waive off Rs 87,612 crores loans of farmers. But in their 5 years of tenure, they did not repay at least Rs 12,000 crores. This is what RBI officials informed. They had cheated farmers from top to bottom. As many as 434 farmers committed suicides in their tenure."

"In these 18 months of our rule, we have done a lot for farmers. Under YSR Rytu Bharosa; Rs 13,101 crores are paid to 51.59 lakh farmers families. Tenant farmers, farmers cultivating assigned lands and forest lands are also getting the benefit," Reddy said. He added that despite all his government's efforts, the opposition leader "acting irresponsible and is playing dramas".

"Chandrababu Naidu is living distant to the real earth and close to the zoom app. He sent his son (Nara Lokesh) and adopted son (Pawan Kalyan of JSP) to make false propaganda on farmers' issues. Neither of them ever bothered about the farmers, but now they come from Hyderabad to spread malicious propaganda. Despite all such odds, our government continues to work for the welfare of the farmers," he said. (ANI)