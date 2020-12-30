Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niger ruling party candidate Bazoum leads early presidential results

The ruling party's presidential candidate in Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, held a large lead on Tuesday in partial election results, although his early score was short of the 50% he would need to avoid a second round. Results published by the electoral commission from 39 of 266 voting districts in Sunday's election showed Bazoum with 40% of the vote, ahead of his nearest challenger, former president Mahamane Ousmane, who had about 15%.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 00:24 IST
Niger ruling party candidate Bazoum leads early presidential results
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_SPExperts)

The ruling party's presidential candidate in Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, held a large lead on Tuesday in partial election results, although his early score was short of the 50% he would need to avoid a second round.

Results published by the electoral commission from 39 of 266 voting districts in Sunday's election showed Bazoum with 40% of the vote, ahead of his nearest challenger, former president Mahamane Ousmane, who had about 15%. Bazoum, a former interior minister, is considered a strong favourite to succeed President Mahamadou Issoufou, who is stepping down after two five-year terms leading the country of 23 million.

A smooth handover would mark the first transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents. Niger has experienced four coups since independence from France in 1960. The new president will face rising violence from Islamist militants whose attacks have killed hundred of civilians and soldiers in the last year alone, although few security incidents were reported on election day.

The remaining results are expected to be announced in the coming days. If none of the 30 candidates receives a majority of the first-round vote, a run-off will be held in February.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not having a truck with BJP, will join party work in 2 days: TMC's Jitendra Tiwari

Trinamool Congress leader Jitendra Tiwari on Tuesday scotched rumours that he is having a truck with the BJP, saying that he will join party work within two days. Tiwari, the MLA of Pandeveswar, said that his being at a top hotel in Kolkata...

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Germany could offer shots against the coronavirus to all who want them by the summer if a third vaccine from either Johnson Johnson, AstraZeneca or CureVac wins EU approval, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday. Spahn was grilled dur...

Niger ruling party candidate Bazoum leads early presidential results

The ruling partys presidential candidate in Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, held a large lead on Tuesday in partial election results, although his early score was short of the 50 he would need to avoid a second round.Results published by the elector...

Fishermen from Daman, Vasai clash mid-sea; 1 hurt, FIR filed

A group of fishermenfrom Daman allegedly attacked occupants of a fishing boat from Vasai mid- sea following a dispute over jurisdiction, leaving one person injured here in Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday. An offence under IPC section...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020