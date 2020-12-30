Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not having a truck with BJP, will join party work in 2 days: TMC's Jitendra Tiwari

Tiwari, the MLA of Pandeveswar, said that his being at a top hotel in Kolkata where BJP leaders were also present on Monday evening was coincidental and he was there to have dinner with his family.Tiwari resigned from all posts in the Trinamool Congress earlier this month amid speculation that he would switch over to the BJP.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 00:36 IST
Not having a truck with BJP, will join party work in 2 days: TMC's Jitendra Tiwari

Trinamool Congress leader Jitendra Tiwari on Tuesday scotched rumours that he is having a truck with the BJP, saying that he will join party work within two days. Tiwari, the MLA of Pandeveswar, said that his being at a top hotel in Kolkata where BJP leaders were also present on Monday evening was coincidental and he was there to have dinner with his family.

Tiwari resigned from all posts in the Trinamool Congress earlier this month amid speculation that he would switch over to the BJP. However, the top brass of the saffron party's state unit opposed his induction. He subsequently apologised and returned to the TMC. But there were rumours that he kept contact with the BJP after he was seen in the hotel where leaders of the saffron party were also present.

''It is very painful to see that a section is trying to link me with BJP which is false. I am with Didi and in next 48 hours I will start working actively for Didi on ground to strengthen our party as per my capacity,'' Tiwari tweeted. He told reporters that he was spending time with his family in Kolkata and was at the hotel to have dinner with them and there is nothing more to it.

Tiwari resigned as the chief of the Asansol Municipal Corporation on December 17, days after he accused the West Bengal government of depriving the industrial city of central funds under the smart city project..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting 2018 mob killing of 2 men

A woman in central Mexico has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting the 2018 mob killing of two men, prosecutors said. Convictions for such mob crimes are rare in Mexico because individual roles are often hard to establish. But ...

End arrests of political opponents in Uganda: UN independent experts

The concerns, raised by the experts on Tuesday, come amid an uptick in violence ahead of Ugandas 14 January presidential election and includes reports of the death of an opposition politicians bodyguard along with injuries sustained by th...

'Dark period': Killings spike in NYC amid pandemic, unrest

Heralded as the safest big city in America in recent years, New York City is closing out its bloodiest year in nearly a decade, grappling with a surge in homicides and a pandemic authorities say has helped fuel violence. The city had record...

McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 aid checks, urges Senate override Trump defense veto

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trumps call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020