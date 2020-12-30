Not having a truck with BJP, will join party work in 2 days: TMC's Jitendra Tiwari

Trinamool Congress leader Jitendra Tiwari on Tuesday scotched rumours that he is having a truck with the BJP, saying that he will join party work within two days. Tiwari, the MLA of Pandeveswar, said that his being at a top hotel in Kolkata where BJP leaders were also present on Monday evening was coincidental and he was there to have dinner with his family.

Tiwari resigned from all posts in the Trinamool Congress earlier this month amid speculation that he would switch over to the BJP. However, the top brass of the saffron party's state unit opposed his induction. He subsequently apologised and returned to the TMC. But there were rumours that he kept contact with the BJP after he was seen in the hotel where leaders of the saffron party were also present.

''It is very painful to see that a section is trying to link me with BJP which is false. I am with Didi and in next 48 hours I will start working actively for Didi on ground to strengthen our party as per my capacity,'' Tiwari tweeted. He told reporters that he was spending time with his family in Kolkata and was at the hotel to have dinner with them and there is nothing more to it.

Tiwari resigned as the chief of the Asansol Municipal Corporation on December 17, days after he accused the West Bengal government of depriving the industrial city of central funds under the smart city project..