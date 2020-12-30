Left Menu
Trump asks US Supreme Court to take Wisconsin case

The state Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit, ruling 4-3 that Trumps challenge to voters who were indefinitely confined was without merit and that the other claims came too late.Trumps campaign is asking the US Supreme Court to declare that Wisconsins election failed and allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to appoint the states electors.

PTI | Madison | Updated: 30-12-2020 07:25 IST
President Donald Trump's campaign has asked the US Supreme Court to take its failed lawsuit challenging election results in swing state Wisconsin. Trump lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes. The president's campaign filed a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the state's two most heavily Democratic counties.

Trump wanted to disqualify absentee ballots cast early and in-person, saying there wasn't a proper written request made for the ballots; absentee ballots cast by people who claimed “indefinitely confined” status; absentee ballots collected by poll workers at Madison parks; and absentee ballots where clerks filled in missing information on ballot envelopes. The state Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit, ruling 4-3 that Trump's challenge to voters who were indefinitely confined was without merit and that the other claims came too late.

Trump's campaign is asking the US Supreme Court to declare that Wisconsin's election failed and allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to appoint the state's electors. Trump and his allies have suffered dozens of defeats in Wisconsin and across the country in lawsuits that rely on unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud and election abuse.

He asked the US Supreme Court last week to reverse a trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court rulings dealing with mail-in ballots and allow the Pennsylvania General Assembly to pick its own slate of electors..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

