U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 08:57 IST
U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana has died of COVID-19, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Tuesday.

Letlow, 41, announced on Dec. 18 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "It is with heavy hearts that @FirstLadyOfLA and I offer our condolences to Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s family on his passing after a battle with COVID-19," Edwards said on Twitter.

Letlow, a Republican, won a runoff election on Dec. 5 for the 5th District seat, which represents Northeast and Central Louisiana, and was due to be sworn in on Sunday.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

