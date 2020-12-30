Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey, US in talks to discuss sanctions imposed over S-400s

In 2021, we are prepared to lead our relations with the new administration in a healthier manner and we are prepared to take steps to overcome existing problems. Cavusoglu said the proposal to set up the Turkish-U.S. working group came from the American side and that experts from both countries had begun negotiations.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:08 IST
Turkey, US in talks to discuss sanctions imposed over S-400s
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Turkey and the United States have formed a joint working group to discuss sanctions that Washington imposed on its ally over its purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system, Turkeys foreign minister said Wednesday. In a year-end news conference assessing Turkish foreign policy, Mevlut Cavusoglu also told journalists that Turkey wants "healthier" relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Bidens administration.

The US announced sanctions earlier this month to penalize Turkey over its procurement of Russias advanced S-400 system, under a U.S. law known as CAATSA which aims to push back on Russian influence. It was the first time that CAATSA had been used to penalise a US ally. The sanctions target Turkeys Presidency of Defense Industries, the head of the presidency and three other senior officials. They also include a ban on most export licenses, loans and credits to the agency. Ties between the allies have been plagued by numerous other disputes, including the jailing of American citizens and local consular staff, US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters considered to be terrorists by Turkey and the continued US residence of a Muslim cleric accused of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

"In 2020, our ties with the United States were overshadowed by existing problems," Cavusoglu said. "In 2021, we are prepared to lead our relations with the new administration in a healthier manner and we are prepared to take steps to overcome existing problems." Cavusoglu said the proposal to set up the Turkish-U.S. working group came from the American side and that experts from both countries had begun negotiations. "Because we support dialogue, we said yes to the proposal and the negotiations at the level of experts have started," he said. Earlier this month, Cavusoglu had said Turkey was considering possible steps to reciprocate against the sanctions.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW 3-UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University as it battles a winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. The British gov...

Celebrated French DJ tells fans ahead of Louvre gig: 'get the vaccine'

French DJ David Guetta said he hoped everybody would get vaccinated against COVID-19, shortly before recording a charity concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris that will be streamed on New Years Eve. Guetta, known for his collaborations...

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 provisional against US dollar....

European stocks rise as AstraZeneca gains on UK vaccine approval

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday as UKs approval of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, bets of more U.S. fiscal aid and large-scale vaccination efforts spurred hopes of a strong recovery in the global economy next year.The pan-Europea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020