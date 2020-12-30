Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt wants all farmers get MSP benefit: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government intended that all farmers get the MSP benefit, for which directives have been issued to ensure proper functioning of paddy procurement centres in the state. On the upcoming Magh Mela in Allahabad, he said all necessary arrangements should be made, maintaining the quality of different works.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:31 IST
Govt wants all farmers get MSP benefit: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government intended that all farmers get the MSP benefit, for which directives have been issued to ensure proper functioning of paddy procurement centres in the state. According to a press release, the chief minister directed that farmers’ produce be procured without any delay and, if required, additional arrangements should be made for it. The CM stressed that the intention of his government is to ensure that farmers get all benefits of the MSP, the release said. The chief minister, who was reviewing works of different departments, said the state government is committed to betterment of the rural economy through dairies, for which more “dugdh samitis” should be set up and villagers be connected with dairy programmes by forming self-help groups. He asked chief veterinary officers to regularly monitored cow shelter homes. On the upcoming Magh Mela in Allahabad, he said all necessary arrangements should be made, maintaining the quality of different works. He directed for making necessary arrangements for compliance of the COVID-19 protocol in the Magh Mela area besides making special arrangements for proper cleanliness and sanitation.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 250 new coronavirus cases

Thailand has reported 250 new cases of the coronavirus, including 241 local transmissions, as the country grapples with an intensifying outbreak of the virus. After months of seeming to have the COVID-19 situation under control, Thailand ha...

'Boris the betrayer' has swindled us over Brexit, England's fishermen say

For Englands fishermen, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit trade deal is a betrayal because it allows some European Union boats continued access to Britains rich inshore coastal waters. Johnson, who led the 2016 Brexit campaign, cast the ...

Bengal tour operators left in lurch as travellers opt for direct bookings

The tourism sector of West Bengal is witnessing a new trend of people bypassing tour operators to visit sought-after destinations in the northern parts of the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an office- bearer of a travel research organisa...

U.S. State Department approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 3,000 precision guided munitions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a deal valued at up to 290 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The sale comes in the final days of U.S. Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020