Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain and EU look to new chapter as final hurdles to Brexit clear

Britain and the European Union were signing the deal on Wednesday and the British parliament will approve its implementation, ending over four years of negotiation and safeguarding nearly a $1 trillion of annual trade. Both sides said the occasion was a chance to begin a new chapter in a relationship forged as Europe rebuilt from World War Two, but which has often seen Britain as a reluctant participant in ever-tighter political and economic integration.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:33 IST
Britain and EU look to new chapter as final hurdles to Brexit clear
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged parliament to back his post-Brexit deal with the European Union and open a new relationship as a "friendly neighbour" with the bloc. Britain and the European Union were signing the deal on Wednesday and the British parliament will approve its implementation, ending over four years of negotiation and safeguarding nearly a $1 trillion of annual trade.

Both sides said the occasion was a chance to begin a new chapter in a relationship forged as Europe rebuilt from World War Two, but which has often seen Britain as a reluctant participant in ever-tighter political and economic integration. Johnson, in a specially convened sitting of parliament, said he hoped to instead work "hand in glove" with the bloc when its interests aligned, using Britain's new-found sovereignty to reshape the British economy.

"Brexit is not an end but a beginning," Johnson said. "The responsibility now rests with all of us to make the best use of the powers that we regain, the tools that we've taken back into our hands." Parliament's lower house will vote on legislation that implements the deal at around 1430 GMT and, with both main parties due to vote in favour, it is expected to easily pass. The upper house of parliament then debates the bill and it should become law around midnight.

Earlier, against a backdrop of EU flags, top EU officials signed the treaties struck on Dec. 24 to preserve Britain's tariff- and quota-free access to the bloc's 450 million consumers. "It is of the utmost importance for the European Union and the United Kingdom to look forward, in view of opening a new chapter in their relations," the bloc said in a statement, calling for joint action on climate change and international affairs.

A British Royal Air Force plane was then due to take the documents to Johnson before returning to Brussels with a signed copy bearing the bloc's golden stars on the blue leather folder. Britain formally left the EU nearly a year ago and the new partnership agreement will regulate ties from Jan. 1 on everything from trade to transport, energy links and fishing.

After both sides have signed, the deal will be in place until the end of February, pending final approval by the European Parliament to make it permanent.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 250 new coronavirus cases

Thailand has reported 250 new cases of the coronavirus, including 241 local transmissions, as the country grapples with an intensifying outbreak of the virus. After months of seeming to have the COVID-19 situation under control, Thailand ha...

'Boris the betrayer' has swindled us over Brexit, England's fishermen say

For Englands fishermen, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit trade deal is a betrayal because it allows some European Union boats continued access to Britains rich inshore coastal waters. Johnson, who led the 2016 Brexit campaign, cast the ...

Bengal tour operators left in lurch as travellers opt for direct bookings

The tourism sector of West Bengal is witnessing a new trend of people bypassing tour operators to visit sought-after destinations in the northern parts of the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an office- bearer of a travel research organisa...

U.S. State Department approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 3,000 precision guided munitions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a deal valued at up to 290 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The sale comes in the final days of U.S. Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020